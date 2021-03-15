Tshwane's sewage-polluted land could take 100 years to fix

Farmer Theuns Vogel, 68, was hoping that his vegetable farm on the banks of the Apies River would be his pension.

Instead, his wheat crops have failed, allegedly as a result of the raw sewage that has flowed unchecked from the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant for the past few years.

“The collapse of the Rooiwal plant has totally destroyed the agricultural network in the area,” he said.

Vogel was speaking to TimesLIVE a week after the SA Human Rights Commission heard submissions from desperate Tshwane residents about the near-collapse of the city's wastewater treatment infrastructure.

“North of Pretoria, the Apies River is all raw sewage,” he said.

Vogel, who has been farming in the area since 2003, is one of six farmers whose water is supplied directly from the Rooiwal plant.

However, tests done by hydrologist Johan van der Waals have shown an E. coli count of 520,000 parts per 100ml.

According to the accepted standard, there should be no detectable E. coli in drinking water.

Untreated sludge flowing from the works has been spread onto nearby farms by heavy rains and leached into the groundwater.