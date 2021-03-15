TUT students won't join protests, but only because they're still finishing the 2020 academic year

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) SRC president Mike Mothuba said students were still busy with the 2020 academic year, so they couldn't respond to the "national shutdown" call.

"Students are writing and they are only finishing next week Friday, so we won't be joining the forces now because our students are writing. But as soon as they are done, then we will join," he said.

It was a normal day for TUT students in Arcadia on Monday, as some boarded buses heading to exam venues to write.

"The issue that other institutions are protesting about are the issues of 2021. Well, ourselves, we haven't yet reached the 2021 academic year. We are still completing the 2020 academic year right now, so we won't be joining for now," he said.

He said issues of finances at the institutions existed and they would engage with management.

"The issues are still there but remember, you can't go and strike without engaging the management about the issues. So now that our students are still completing 2020, we are in talks so that when we get to 2021, we won't need to strike because these issues will be resolved. Unless they don't want to fix the issues, [then] we won't have the choice but to strike."