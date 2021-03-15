UFS to allow students to register if they owe less than R20,000

This comes as a number of universities have joined a national lockdown of universities around the registration of needy students. Last week a bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, died after being allegedly shot by police on the sidelines of a Wits University protest.

Meanwhile, University of Cape Town (UCT) council chair Babalwa Ngonyama said in a statement that the university was deeply concerned about the crisis in the higher education sector, which has been compounded by the pandemic as well as overall budget constraints.

“The university believes that there is a need for national consultation on the affect of these factors on the sector. There is also a need for a national action plan to address both the crisis and the future skills development needs of SA.”

Ngonyama said the council reaffirms the value of the right to protest — to do so lawfully and peacefully and without fear of reprisal.

She said the council called on all concerned, including the police, to exercise the necessary restraint.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc, compounding the many challenges that governments and institutions have had to face. Universities are not exempt, and the affect on staff and students has been profound. This is a time that calls for sensitivity, care and a humane approach to the funding crisis,” Ngonyama said.

“The funding crisis is a national crisis. No university can solve it on its own — the higher education sector urgently needs intervention from the government. We must put the students who are in desperate need of financial aid at the forefront of our thinking and planning, to support the future and sustainability of higher education in SA.”