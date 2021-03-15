South Africa

Student shot in the leg during fees clashes in Braamfontein, SRC says

'We're continuing the rest of the week, until our demands are met. The week might not be enough — we might need a month': Wits SRC president

15 March 2021 - 17:54 By Iavan Pijoos and Belinda Pheto
The police used water cannons to disperse protesting Wits University students on Monday.
The police used water cannons to disperse protesting Wits University students on Monday.
Image: Alaister Russell

A Wits student was shot in the leg during protests on Monday, the university's SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told TimesLIVE.

The student's condition was not immediately known.

There were also reports that several students were arrested after officers dispersed a group of protesters along the M1 near Braamfontein. According to reports on social media, students were making their way to the Hillbrow police station after the arrests.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, however, said there were no shootings on Monday, but confirmed that students had been dispersed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Earlier on Monday, Mfeka told TimesLIVE that it could take “a month” of student protests before demands are ultimately met.

Speaking in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where students were protesting on Monday, Mfeka said the students would protest for as long as it took for President Cyril Ramaphosa to accede to their demand of “free education, and free education now”.

“The latest is that Braamfontein has been rendered ungovernable, and other parts of the country have also been rendered ungovernable. Over the weekend, we met all SRC presidents, all 26 of us, and we decided that the state of higher education and learning in our country is not healthy and if we don't address it a lot of students will suffer.

“We're continuing with protests the rest of the week, until our demands are met. The week might not be enough to address our demands — we might need a month,” said Mfeka.

Students block Johannesburg roads in protest over university fees

Students took to the streets of Johannesburg early on Monday to continue their protests about fees as 26 universities across SA braced for a national ...
News
10 hours ago

On Monday, roads close to the University of Johannesburg (UJ) were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks as student protests continued.

Large numbers of students were singing outside the gates as a police helicopter hovered overhead and campus security stood guard. Motorists were forced to use alternative roads.

Earlier, the police used a water cannon to disperse Wits students who started fires on the street in Braamfontein. The cannon sent students scattering for cover.

Protesting students on Monday retaliated against the police after water cannons were used to disperse them.
Protesting students on Monday retaliated against the police after water cannons were used to disperse them.
Image: Alaister Russell

Shortly afterwards, students responded by hurling stones at the police.

The Wits students then moved to UJ, where they met up with other students.

Asked whether protesting students were worried about the safety of civilians in the area, Mfeka said that was a consideration — but that ultimately “civilian safety is the primary concern of SAPS and JMPD more than it is our concern”.

“They [police] are literally hired to make sure that civilians and students in general are safe,” he said.

Protesting Wits students blockaded roads outside the university on Monday.
Protesting Wits students blockaded roads outside the university on Monday.
Image: Alaister Russell

Mfeka said that the number of students protesting could increase in the days to come.

“We had a meeting with different student formations, it was this morning at 3.30am, to say how do we find ways to work together beyond party lines. Some are yet to reconcile with those political differences.

“But as young people we will unite behind a common cause,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | Braamfontein streets on fire as students' fight heats up

The police used a water cannon to disperse students who started fires on the street in Braamfontein on Monday. The students responded by hurling ...
News
4 hours ago

Traumatised students speak out: 'Too rich for funding, too poor for studying'

"Quit studies or hope for the best": As financial exclusion looms, thousands of students struggle to stay hopeful.
News
13 hours ago

TUT students won't join protests, but only because they're still finishing the 2020 academic year

"Students are writing and they are only finishing next week Friday, so we won't be joining the forces now. But as soon as they are done then we will ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  3. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  4. State capture: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser in move for secret SSA files News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X