ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to stop impeachment process

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 March 2021 - 13:57
The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid to interdict parliament’s impeachment process against her. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Constitutional Court has dismissed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal against a Western Cape High Court judgment in October last year that rejected her bid to interdict parliament’s impeachment process against her.

In November, the high court refused Mkhwebane's leave to appeal against the October judgment, prompting her to apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

Mkhwebane had sought to interdict the parliamentary process as an interim step pending her court challenge to the constitutionality of the recently adopted rules for the impeachment of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

In its order dated March 10, the ConCourt said it had considered her application for direct leave to appeal.

"It has concluded that the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed as no case has been made for direct leave to appeal to this court. The court has decided not to award costs."

