COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 95 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in SA the past 24 hours

March 16 2021- 06:34

Hong Kong's tough Covid-19 rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces

Families in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong are suffering isolation and trauma after strict coronavirus rules have led to babies being separated from parents and those with newborns herded into tiny quarantine quarters for up to 14 days.

Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.

"It’s crazy," said one mother, who said she had to abruptly stop breastfeeding following separation from her seven-month-old son last week after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.