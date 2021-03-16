COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 95 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in SA the past 24 hours
March 16 2021- 06:34
Hong Kong's tough Covid-19 rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
Families in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong are suffering isolation and trauma after strict coronavirus rules have led to babies being separated from parents and those with newborns herded into tiny quarantine quarters for up to 14 days.
Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.
"It’s crazy," said one mother, who said she had to abruptly stop breastfeeding following separation from her seven-month-old son last week after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.
March 16 2021- 06:30
Venezuela will not authorize AztraZeneca vaccine due to effects on patients, VP says
Venezuela will not authorize AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday, citing its "effects on patients."
Reuters
March 16 2021- 06:15
Japan PM Suga receives Covid-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in US
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday in preparation for a meeting with US President Joe Biden next month.
Suga is the first Japanese government official to publicly receive the vaccine. Some 80-90 officials will be inoculated before heading to the United States early next month, where Suga will become the first world leader to meet Biden as president.
"It didn't hurt, although it seemed so," Suga told reporters after he was inoculated.
Reuters
March 16 2021- 06:00
Australia to continue using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, authorities said on Tuesday, even though several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects.
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus joined several other European nations on Monday in temporarily suspending vaccinations with AstraZeneca shots after reports of isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet count in some of the nations.
"While the European Medicines Agency is investigating these events, it has reinforced its view that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is successful in protecting against Covid-19 and should continue to be used in the rollout," Australia Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said in an emailed statement.
Reuters
WARNING FROM @CDCDirector:— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 15, 2021
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warns about maskless spring break goers could trigger another nationwide #COVID19 surge.
“I’m pleading with you for the sake of our nation’s health …”
She is talking to you @GovRonDeSantis.
pic.twitter.com/p1uEFjbvyV
The White House is racing to prevent and prepare for a potential fourth coronavirus surge:— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 16, 2021
In what would be a first, the White House is drawing up plans to surge vaccines to emerging hotspots in an attempt to blunt the virus' trajectory. https://t.co/776hVe74YE
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 15 023 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 613 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 95 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 51 421 to date. Read more here https://t.co/cJH4OeXlx0 pic.twitter.com/uQ3OFHEu3n— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 15, 2021