South Africa

Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 March 2021 - 21:19
The correctional services department will take strong action against a female correctional official and a male inmate who were videoed having sex.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The correctional services department says it has been left appalled, embarrassed and gutted by a video showing alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate.

The department said the incident caught on video happened at the Ncome Correctional Centre, in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials. The official involved has been identified and she will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect,” correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

He said disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate.

“Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated. We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it,” Nxumalo said.

TimesLIVE

