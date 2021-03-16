South Africa

Fraudsters fail to dupe Absa bankers into releasing R400m to their accounts

16 March 2021 - 14:29
Three people who allegedly tried to fool bank officials into releasing millions into their accounts are behind bars.
Three people who allegedly tried to fool bank officials into releasing millions into their accounts are behind bars.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three people who tried to dupe bank workers into believing they were government officials there to release R400m from a municipal account had to leave the branch in handcuffs last week.

The incident happened in Rustenburg on Friday.

“It is alleged the three accused walked into an Absa branch in Rustenburg and pretended to be the board of directors for the City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality,” said police spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

“They allegedly presented fraudulent documents and ordered the transfer of almost R400m to be wired into 14 different trust accounts. The documents presented to the bank were, however, confirmed as fraudulent and the matter was reported to the police, who then detained the three accused,” Rikhotso said.

The trio made their first court appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday, where they were named as 27-year-old Palesa Montana, Natasha Nakedi and Shirinda Mitimba, who are both 33.

They face charges of fraud and identity theft.

Their case has been postponed to March 24 2021 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Three in court for allegedly defrauding NSFAS of R1.4m

Three people, aged between 32 and 40, were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the National ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | VBS saga: Newly arrested released on bail, including 2 ANC bigwigs

The VBS Mutual Bank scandal saw seven more arrests by the Hawks, including two ANC bigwigs.
News
2 days ago

High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards

According to the charge sheet, Sthembiso Gcaba made 133 withdrawals on Saturday, withdrawing R1,800 each time - amounting to R239,400.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  3. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  4. State capture: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser in move for secret SSA files News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X