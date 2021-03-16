Life sentence for man who stabbed former girlfriend to death

Police in the Northern Cape have welcomed the life sentence handed down on Tuesday to Thabang Leonard Moqhobai for the murder of his former girlfriend in 2019.

Moqhobai, 39, had confronted Elsie Chabalala, 37, about her new boyfriend in Ritchie, near Kimberley, on the afternoon of October 12 2019.

During that confrontation, Moqhobai stabbed Chabalala six times in the street close to her home.

Chabalala died on the scene and Moqhobai was arrested at the Ritchie soccer stadium a few minutes later.

Moqhobai was found guilty by the high court in Kimberley last week.

He was sentenced on Tuesday.

