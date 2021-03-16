Mthokozisi Ntumba wrap: arrests, protests and a family in mourning

The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba has welcomed the arrest of four police officers in connection with his death.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday said the officers were from the public order unit.

The 35-year old was killed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg last Wednesday during a fees protest by Wits University students. The police had fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Here’s a wrap of what happened:

Unidentified man shot dead: March 10

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said emergency services responded to a shooting in Braamfontein on Wednesday morning.

He told TimesLIVE the man who was unidentified at the time was shot twice. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.