Pick n Pay caps profit margins on ginger and garlic after pricing complaints

Pick n Pay has agreed to cap profit margins on garlic and ginger after the Competition Commission said consumers had complained about the high prices of the products at a variety of grocers around the country.

The commission announced on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of agreement with the retailer which agreed to cap its gross profit margins for ginger and garlic between January 28 and April 1 this year with the possibility of an extension.

Pick n Pay instructed its franchises to price no higher than the corporate store price on ginger and garlic.

“The commission has commended Pick n Pay for this move and hopes to formalise similar agreements reached with other national retailers,” it said in a statement.

The commission received numerous complaints from the public in recent months alleging that certain Food Lover's, Spar, Shoprite Checkers and Pick n Pay stores had increased the prices of ginger and garlic.