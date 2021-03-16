POLL | Eskom says SA will experience load-shedding for five more years — what is your reaction?

Load-shedding won't be over any time soon and South Africans have to brace themselves for five more years of blackouts. This is according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

“There will be a shortfall in the supply of electricity of approximately 4,000MW over the next five years,” he said on Monday during a media briefing about the state of the power utility.

He said Eskom will continue to grapple with capacity challenges due to ageing power fleets. This will be compounded by deferred maintenance of power stations by the utility.