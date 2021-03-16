South Africa

Roland Williams out of jail after only two months of four-year prison term

16 March 2021 - 09:55 By Raahil Sain
Former Nelson Mandela Bay communications director Roland Williams is out on bail again
Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal communications director Roland Williams has been released on bail, just two months into his four-year prison term for fraud.

His wife, Shahnaz, said she had learnt a hard lesson while the father of her children was in prison — the importance of being financially independent.

Until recently, the family was known for throwing flashy parties and leading extravagant lifestyles.

On Monday, however, Williams described them as destitute.

