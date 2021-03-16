SIU given green light for North West public works and roads investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate corruption, malpractice and maladministration in the North West department of public works and roads to recover financial losses.

The government gazette made the signing of the proclamation public saying that the SIU was authorised to look into transactions between January 1 2016 and March 12 2021.

The SIU said in a statement it was also authorised to look into transactions that took place after the date of the proclamation “which are relevant to, connected with, incidental or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated”.

The investigation would focus on the procurement contracting for works or services by or on behalf of the department relating to three areas.

The first was project management for the department’s transport infrastructure directorate.

The second was the rehabilitation of flood damaged road infrastructure in the North West.