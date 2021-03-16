Vax calculator: Here's how many people SA needs to vaccinate daily to achieve herd immunity by 2022

Expanding vaccine rollout

Linda-Gail Bekker of the University of Cape Town, who is co-principal investigator with Gray on the J & J project, told the Sunday Times last week there aren't enough health workers to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said there was a need to expand the vaccination rollout to rural areas.

“The Northern Cape is trying to move ahead and we are having a conversation about whether to use mobile sites there,” she said. Gray said 70% of the vaccines are administered to public sector health-care workers and 30 to private-sector workers.

Last week, Gray said 42 vaccination sites had been set up, including training vaccinators, and an online vaccination register.

How does SA compare to other countries?

The US had administered a total of 107.1-million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The country has had more than 29-million Covid-19 cases and 531,766 deaths.

China had administered 65-million doses of the vaccine by Sunday, according to Reuters.

Here's how SA compares to other Brics countries according to Our World in Data an online tool that tracks and uploads live updates of vaccine inoculation globally. The latest stats are from March 13.