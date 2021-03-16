South Africa

Virtual goodbyes for King Goodwill Zwelithini

16 March 2021 - 13:18
King Goodwill Zwelithini will be buried in a private funeral on Wednesday night. File photo.
King Goodwill Zwelithini will be buried in a private funeral on Wednesday night. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu © Sowetan

Covid-19 regulations will not deprive thousands wishing to pay their last respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini, despite lockdown level 1 restrictions which allow only 100 people to attend his funeral. 

The government on Tuesday announced an electronic condolences book for use by anyone “who would like to send a message of condolence to the royal family, the Zulu nation and the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond”.

This will form part of drastic changes to ways of paying last respects, with virtual goodbyes for the king set to accommodate those who cannot attend in person as a normal send-off was suspended due to the pandemic.

“The burial will be a private royal family service, the official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhethaomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma on Thursday from 10am,” said cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

“The memorial service will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels. 

“In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on government online platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.”

Royal rituals will trump state ones for King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral

Preparations for the burial of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu are likely to be about preserving culture in the modern world, according to ...
News
2 days ago

Last week the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, discouraged mourners from physically visiting the Zulu royal palaces in Nongoma to extend their condolences to the family.

“We are faced with the reality that SA and the world remain within the grip of a deadly pandemic. The national regulations which are in place, restricting the number of people who may gather, cannot be contravened, even in a time of extraordinary distress.

“I therefore appeal, on behalf of the family, for mourners not to travel to Nongoma to pay their respects. It is vital we avoid crowds gathering at this time as this would place lives in jeopardy,” he said.

A decision for the king to lie in state was overturned by the royal family due to fears people would gather in numbers to view the king’s body and pose a health risk.

King Zwelithini died aged 72 in the specialised Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban on Friday.

He will be buried in a private funeral on Wednesday night attended by a select group of men from the Zulu royal house.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former president Jacob Zuma among those visiting Zulu royal family to pay respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini

The king is to be buried 'at night and only by men'
Politics
1 day ago

King Goodwill Zwelithini: The custodian of Zulu traditions

King Goodwill Zwelithini led a life full of twists and turns.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini will be accorded an official state funeral.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  3. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  4. State capture: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser in move for secret SSA files News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X