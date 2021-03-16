Virtual goodbyes for King Goodwill Zwelithini

Covid-19 regulations will not deprive thousands wishing to pay their last respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini, despite lockdown level 1 restrictions which allow only 100 people to attend his funeral.

The government on Tuesday announced an electronic condolences book for use by anyone “who would like to send a message of condolence to the royal family, the Zulu nation and the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond”.

This will form part of drastic changes to ways of paying last respects, with virtual goodbyes for the king set to accommodate those who cannot attend in person as a normal send-off was suspended due to the pandemic.