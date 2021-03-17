South Africa

Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with inmate

17 March 2021 - 09:00
A female prison warder is facing a disciplinary hearing after a video of her and an inmate allegedly having sex went viral on social media.
A female prison warder is facing a disciplinary hearing after a video of her and an inmate allegedly having sex went viral on social media.
Image: 123RF/ thawornnurak

The department of correctional services is set to take action against a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at a  prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

The graphic video that has gone viral on social media shows the warder passionately kissing the inmate in what looks like an office inside the prison before they get half naked and get into the act.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a video with scenes of alleged sexual activity between the official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centrehas left the department appalled, embarrassed and gutted.

“Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials,” said Nxumalo.

He  said the official involved has been identified and will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect.

“Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate,” said Nxumalo.

He said correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct at all times. 

“Sexual activities with inmates will never be tolerated. We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it,” Nxumalo said.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Child rapists behind bars but still prey on women through social media

Their Facebook profiles are the model of respectability.
News
10 months ago

Prisoner dies after 'stabbing warden' at EC prison

A prisoner at the St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth died on Friday when he had to be "forcefully restrained" after he attacked and ...
News
1 year ago

Prison warden bust in Worcester for alleged corruption

A prison warden is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X