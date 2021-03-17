'Each room told a gruesome story': Mom shares letter to Sizzlers Massacre killer as family petitions for law change

In the letter, written just this week, she says she will never forget the devastation as she walked through the Sizzlers crime scene.

“It was quiet as I moved from room to room. The ear-deafening silence painful, as it echoed in the dark and dingy rooms. The stench of death, petrol, and blood hanging in the air. I dropped to my knees, and wept as I said of the trauma, the anguish, and torment that our children must have gone through in their final hours.

“What twisted and diabolical monsters would inflict such pain and suffering on 10 defenceless victims — all gagged, bound, and petrified!?!

“Each room told a gruesome story of pain, suffering, fear, torment, horror — blood spattered across the walls, carpets, cupboards ... My heart ached as I saw my son's boots under one of the beds. Boots that I'd bought him for his birthday. It was covered in blood,” she wrote.

Marlene added that she did not believe Woest was rehabilitated.

“I do not believe that you can ever rehabilitate, even if you wanted to because your personality ... your psyche does not allow for rehabilitation, or to reform, or for you to conform to the norm,” she wrote.

She was critical of the supposed early release.

“You were given multiple life-sentences yet you're being released early on parole for 'good behaviour', etc, after only serving a few years of your sentence. This is absolutely ridiculous. Good behaviour in prison shouldn't be rewarded with early parole. A gold star or lollipop would be more apt in this instance ... but definitely not early parole.

“After all, in a controlled environment like prison there are none of the temptations, pressures, or opportunities that you'd find 'out there' in society driving you to torture, torment, and murder innocent people — or to take from others what doesn't belong to you,” she writes.

Marelene also takes a dig at Woest.

She ends her letter with: “Ps. Lastly, Mr Woest, for everyone's sake — don't forget to sign my daughter Leigh's petition opposing your early parole.”

That petition — which by 9pm Monday night had just shy of 900 signatures — calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa and justice minister Ronald Lamola to look into the Correctional Services Act, which “allows mass murderers like Adam Woest, serial rapists and killers to walk the streets of a country plagued by heinous crime”.

“Change the laws that allow these menaces to society the possibility of early parole. I ask specifically that you stop any possibility, any chance, of Adam Woest obtaining parole for early release,” read extracts from the petition.

Leigh also asks that laws are revisited so that “serial rapists and killers get to serve multiple life sentences concurrently, and not consecutively”.

“Correct it, so that it is a fair and just system, one of which places real value on precious innocent lives. Correct it so we can live free and safe lives, correct it so we don’t have to feel like leaving our home is the only option for a normal life, a safe life. Correct it so that we may have ubuntu,” the petition reads.

Leigh, who now lives in Canada, said that as far as she was aware neither the families of the other victims — nor the sole survivor, Taylor — have been informed of Woest's possible release.

“It's important my intentions are understood and why I am doing this. I think it's an important message beyond the Sizzlers Massacre, a story that needs to be told because most South Africans are unaware of the injustice of the South African 'justice' system.

“I don’t want my campaigning for justice to become about me, my family or my brother. I want it to be about all the victims that lost their lives, their families and specifically about Adam Woest, reminding South Africans and the world about this crime that shocked us to our core,” said Leigh.

She said she wanted to bring attention to “absurd” laws which allowed offenders, some of who serve multiple life sentences, to be considered for early parole after 12 years and four months.

She also wanted to “highlight the fact that life sentences in SA are served concurrently and not consecutively, like in most first-world countries”.

“These heinous crimes often have young offenders which means these offenders will be out in the community after a short prison stint. We in SA have a revolving door on the justice system that releases mass murderers, serial rapists and killers into the prison system only to make way for a petty thief. We have taken a Band-Aid approach to justice in SA, in the absence of taking a solutions-orientated approach,” said Leigh.

Nxumalo said that Woest fell under what is known as the “Van Wyk Judgment”, a ruling that meant that lifers sentenced before October 1, 2004 — who were initially required to serve at least 20 years before considered for parole placements — now had a remission of sentence that allows them to qualify for parole at 12 years and four months.

“He [Woest] was sentenced on March 2004 and, therefore, falls under the Van Wyk Judgment for lifers. The offender will be required to satisfy all the requirements to be placed on parole. This includes engagement with the victims of his crimes and the completion of all necessary rehabilitation programmes,” said Nxumalo.