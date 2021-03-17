South Africa

Eastern Cape pit latrine principal granted bail of R2,500

17 March 2021 - 12:25 By Ziyanda Zweni
Suspended school principal Lubeko Lennox Mgandela was granted bail.
Suspended school principal Lubeko Lennox Mgandela was granted bail.
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

The suspended Eastern Cape school principal accused of instructing a pupil to extract his phone from a pit latrine has been granted bail.

In a brief appearance before the Tsolo magistrate's court, Lubeko Lennox Mgandela, 49, was released on bail of R2,500.

He faces charges of child abuse after the charge was changed from attempted murder.

Mgandela was arrested on Monday after he allegedly forced an 11-year-old boy to strip down to his underwear and sift through human faeces to find a smartphone the principal had accidentally dropped into the toilet.

The state did not oppose the bail application. The case was postponed to May 27 for further investigation.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Primary school principal suspended for 'lowering pupil into pit toilet' to retrieve dropped cellphone

The child was traumatised after searching through piles of faeces with his hands for the lost smartphone.
News
1 day ago

Latrine horror: ‘This devil should not be allowed near children’

An Eastern Cape principal has been arrested after allegedly sending a pupil down a pit latrine to retrieve a cellphone
News
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL | There goes yet another pupil’s dignity down the toilet

No-one deserves that humiliation – and the system that allows schools to have pit latrines is as much to blame as the principal
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X