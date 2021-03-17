South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini

17 March 2021 - 23:03 By TimesLIVE
Eskom said on Wednesday that load-shedding would be suspended for four hours on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The monarch's body was taken to its final resting place in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Eskom said on Wednesday that load-shedding would be suspended for four hours on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The monarch's body was taken to its final resting place in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Eskom said it would suspend load-shedding between 10am and 2pm on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

This, the embattled power utility said, would allow the nation to participate in the King's memorial service.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load-shedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated,” the statement read.

This means that, based on an announcement earlier on Wednesday night, stage 2 rotational power cuts would be back in place after 2pm on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

MORE

IN PICS | King Goodwill Zwelithini takes his final journey

The Zulu monarch, who died last week, was buried on Wednesday at KwaNongoma, his ancestral home
News
4 hours ago

Load-shedding ramped back up to stage 2 from 9pm

The move from stage 1 to stage 2 comes just 16 hours after the rotational power cuts were downgraded at 5am on Wednesday.
News
5 hours ago

Virtual goodbyes for King Goodwill Zwelithini

Covid-19 regulations will not deprive thousands wishing to pay their last respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini, despite lockdown level 1 restrictions ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X