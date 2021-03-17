EskomSePush app available again for download after suspension lifted for unvetted Covid content

Speaking to CapeTalk, EskomSePush co-founder Dan Wells said Google revealed that the app was actually suspended for sending Covid-19 data to its users without any authorisation from a government entity.

Wells said the app did not meet Google's criteria to share public health information.

“Google just said that our app has been suspended because we're misleading our customers on the Play Store. We appealed that and subsequently, we found out that we're not allowed to share the Covid-19 updates that were added into the app about a year ago,” he said.

The updated app was reinstated on the Google Play Store and Wells said they have reached out to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) about getting authorisation to use its Covid-19 data.

“Hopefully we can add that back because we've got a lot of users on the app that check the data every day,” he said.