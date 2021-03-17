South Africa

Goodyear workers down tools in solidarity with colleagues

17 March 2021 - 08:46 By Riaan Marais
National Union of Metalworkers of SA members protest outside Goodyear’s production plant in Kariega after 56 employees were suspended for allegedly not adhering to the company’s staggered lunch break policy.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Dozens of Goodyear employees downed tools on Tuesday in solidarity with 56 colleagues who were suspended last week, allegedly for not complying with the company’s staggered lunch break protocols.   

A large plume of black smoke rose from the main entrance of the tyre manufacturer’s production plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape as a group of about 200 employees protested in Algoa Road, burning tyres at both the motor and pedestrian gates.

The protests halted briefly while local leaders of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) explained the way forward.

