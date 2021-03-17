South Africa

Here is what you need to know about Western Cape’s plan to buy its own Covid-19 vaccines

17 March 2021 - 10:20
The Western Cape has set aside R75m to buy its own vaccines, which may be spent on procuring up to 500,000 single-shot jabs. Stock photo.
The Western Cape has set aside R75m to buy its own vaccines, which may be spent on procuring up to 500,000 single-shot jabs. Stock photo.
Image: Sasirin Pamai/123rf.com

The Western Cape government has mobilised a R2.17bn “war chest” to defeat Covid-19 in the province.

This is according to the province’s finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier who was presenting its provincial budget on Tuesday.

Maynier said the money will be allocated in different areas in the Western Cape, including procuring its own Covid-19 vaccine, the vaccine rollout and preparing for a potential third wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.

The R2.17bn will be allocated as follows:

  • R325.6m will be for the rollout of up to 5.1 million vaccinations;
  • R75m for the procurement of vaccines, which may be spent on procuring up to 500,000 single-shot vaccines;
  • R20m for communication about vaccines, including communicating the benefits of being vaccinated; and 
  • R832m to respond to a possible third wave and to be spent on rapidly expanding testing, providing personal protective equipment and ensuring sufficient supply of oxygen and critical care capacity.

SA records 139 deaths and 933 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 139 deaths related to Covid-19 and 933 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
News
11 hours ago

Maynier said the province was also facing significant unprecedented and uncertain issues that have major cost implications.

The issues include not knowing when the province will receive more vaccines from the national government, how many vaccines it will receive, or whether it will receive single-shot or double-shot vaccines.

“To ensure we remain sufficiently agile and flexible, we have ring-fenced a further R800m in the provincial reserves to support the fight against Covid-19,” said Maynier.

He said the province allocated an additional R116m in this financial year to fund the cost of the second wave and to jump-start the rollout of vaccinations.

“We have, in the end, matched a R1.08bn contribution from national government with a R1.09bn contribution from provincial government to mobilise a R2.17bn ‘war chest’ to defeat Covid-19,” Maynier said.

“In the end, when it comes to the struggle between the virus and the vaccine, the vaccine will win because humankind has never been better prepared to defeat a pandemic threatening the future of the world.”

READ MORE:

SA regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and ...
News
18 hours ago

Moderna begins testing 'next-generation' Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna has dosed the first participant in an early-stage study of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate that could potentially be stored and shipped in ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

The World Health Organisation appealed to countries on Monday not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X