Here is what you need to know about Western Cape’s plan to buy its own Covid-19 vaccines

The Western Cape government has mobilised a R2.17bn “war chest” to defeat Covid-19 in the province.

This is according to the province’s finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier who was presenting its provincial budget on Tuesday.

Maynier said the money will be allocated in different areas in the Western Cape, including procuring its own Covid-19 vaccine, the vaccine rollout and preparing for a potential third wave of Covid-19 infections in the province.

The R2.17bn will be allocated as follows: