South Africa

Joburg Water implements restrictions in parts of city

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 March 2021 - 19:22
The water supply to many parts of Johannesburg will be restricted. Stock photo.
The water supply to many parts of Johannesburg will be restricted. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Johannesburg Water will restrict water supply from a number of its reservoirs because of water shortages from its supplier Rand Water.

It said Rand Water's distribution network was under severe  pressure as the demand for water consistently exceeded the supply.

“The water entity requested Johannesburg Water to implement their water restrictions to prevent the situation where both supply systems collapse and Johannesburg Water has responded by restricting many of its reservoirs by between 20% and 45%," Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

Johannesburg Water said some areas fed by a number of reservoirs that had been restricted will experience low pressure to no water while some will not be affected at all.

Johannesburg Water's reservoirs that had been restricted include Sandton No 1 and Sandton No 2, North East Areas, Malvern East, Linksfield Ridge, Protea Glen, Diepkloof, Roodepoort Deep Township, Chiawelo, Diepsloot, Zondi Power Park, Fleurhof,  Florida North and Lenasia Township.

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be rolled out to areas affected and tanker supply will be rolled out as and when required.

“We plead with residents to use water sparingly and to report all service interruptions through the call centre and on social media.”

TimesLIVE

Vaal River pollution is beyond acceptable levels: SAHRC

The Vaal River system, on which approximately 19 million people depend for drinking water and commercial use, is polluted beyond acceptable standards.
News
4 weeks ago

Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg

Rand Water says large parts of Johannesburg will be without water for about 30 hours from 1pm on Saturday as workers replace a 800mm valve and bypass ...
News
3 weeks ago

Faith in the pits: water department’s Vaal cleanup ‘doesn’t make sense’

Those fighting for the life of the polluted river are skeptical that the government will be able to save the day
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X