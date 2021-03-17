Joburg Water implements restrictions in parts of city

Johannesburg Water will restrict water supply from a number of its reservoirs because of water shortages from its supplier Rand Water.

It said Rand Water's distribution network was under severe pressure as the demand for water consistently exceeded the supply.

“The water entity requested Johannesburg Water to implement their water restrictions to prevent the situation where both supply systems collapse and Johannesburg Water has responded by restricting many of its reservoirs by between 20% and 45%," Johannesburg Water said in a statement.

Johannesburg Water said some areas fed by a number of reservoirs that had been restricted will experience low pressure to no water while some will not be affected at all.

Johannesburg Water's reservoirs that had been restricted include Sandton No 1 and Sandton No 2, North East Areas, Malvern East, Linksfield Ridge, Protea Glen, Diepkloof, Roodepoort Deep Township, Chiawelo, Diepsloot, Zondi Power Park, Fleurhof, Florida North and Lenasia Township.

Johannesburg Water said alternative water supply will be rolled out to areas affected and tanker supply will be rolled out as and when required.

“We plead with residents to use water sparingly and to report all service interruptions through the call centre and on social media.”

TimesLIVE