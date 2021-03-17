South Africa

Load-shedding ramped back up to stage 2 from 9pm

The move from stage 1 to stage 2 comes just 16 hours after the rotational power cuts were downgraded at 5am on Wednesday

17 March 2021 - 18:39 By TimesLIVE
Eskom announced on Wednesday that load-shedding would be ramped up from stage 1 to stage 2 at 9pm.
Eskom announced on Wednesday that load-shedding would be ramped up from stage 1 to stage 2 at 9pm.
Image: 123RF Eskom

SA will move back to stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm on Wednesday, Eskom has confirmed.

The move from stage 1 to stage 2 comes just 16 hours after the rotational power cuts were downgraded at 5am on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Eskom said that the ramping back up to stage 2 came because of “further loss of generation capacity”. Stage 2 will remain in place, at this stage, until 5am Saturday.

“This escalation is required to safeguard the power system after a further loss of generation capacity at the Medupi, Arnot, Duvha and Kendal power stations. In additional to Eskom's inability to supply the full demand, we have seen an increase in demand, which has put a further strain on the emergency generation reserves today,” Eskom said.

According to the statement, boiler tube leaks and units tripping, as well as the delay in the return of the service of a single unit at Kendal, played a part in the generation capacity losses.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Eskom to probe allegations of racism against CEO André de Ruyter

Power utility appoints senior counsel to lead the investigation.
Business
1 week ago

Ramaphosa in the spotlight after Molefe suggests claims 'swept under the carpet'

More allegations have been made against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture inquiry.
Politics
2 weeks ago

More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’

A contractor is said to have tried to get an Eskom subsidiary to appoint a service provider through the back door
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  3. Limpopo community to be uplifted by R43m PowerBall winner South Africa
  4. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X