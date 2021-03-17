Patrice Motsepe says it is ‘everyone’s duty’ to help students amid fees protests

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has called on South Africans to help young people who are struggling to access higher education due to lack of funding.

Students from institutions of higher learning across the country are protesting against what they call financial exclusion. They are demanding, among other things, they be allowed to register despite historical debt.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Motsepe said everyone should be concerned about the ongoing protests.

“The problems of those young students and boys and girls who want to go to university, it’s not just their problem. It’s the problem of all of us and it’s a duty of all of us to make sure every young South African who wants to go to university and study is given the opportunity they deserve,” he said.