Serious truck collision on N3 closes Van Reenen’s Pass
Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 has been closed to traffic after a fuel tanker collided with another truck on Wednesday.
According to SA Trucker, the tanker caught alight on impact.
N3 closed at Van Reenen's pass following a collision involving a fuel tanker and another truck. Both vehicles caught fire on impact.https://t.co/3zEQF5Ch9j— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) March 17, 2021
The N3 Toll Concession posted on its Twitter account that all lanes on the N3 toll route in the vicinity of the notorious pass had been closed to traffic and there was a traffic build-up because of the accident.
10h03 17/03 #N3VehicleOnFireUpdate: N3-6X 57.0 N #JoburgBound along #VanReenenPass. 2 Trucks on fire. Entire road obstructed (N/B & S/B). Traffic stacked on scene with extensive backlog. Approach with cautiously.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) March 17, 2021
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
TimesLIVE