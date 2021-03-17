South Africa

Serious truck collision on N3 closes Van Reenen’s Pass

17 March 2021 - 12:46
A tanker caught alight following a collision with another truck on Van Reenen's Pass on Wednesday.
Image: SA Trucker

Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 has been closed to traffic after a fuel tanker collided with another truck on Wednesday.

According to SA Trucker, the tanker caught alight on impact.

The N3 Toll Concession posted on its Twitter account that all lanes on the N3 toll route in the vicinity of the notorious pass had been closed to traffic and there was a traffic build-up because of the accident.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

TimesLIVE

