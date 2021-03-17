South Africa

Severe weather warning as KZN prepares to bid farewell to King Goodwill Zwelithini

17 March 2021 - 15:32
Severe storms have been predicted for northern KwaZulu-Natal today and tomorrow. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

As KwaZulu-Natal prepares to bid farewell to King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has placed disaster management teams on alert after a warning of severe weather for the northern parts of the province.

The Zulu monarch will be buried in a private royal family service on Wednesday night, while the official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhetha Omthandayo royal palace in Nongoma on Thursday.

According to Cogta, areas that are expected to be affected are Nongoma, Abaqulusi, Alfred-Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, eNdumeni, Jozini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze and uPhongolo.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the warning from the SA Weather Service “indicates that severe thunderstorms are forecast over the northern parts of KZN from this afternoon going into tomorrow morning.

“Severe thunderstorms could lead to localised flooding in rural areas.”

TimesLIVE

