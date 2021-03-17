Two plead guilty to illegally housing Brits during hard lockdown

A Durban guesthouse owner and an employee have pleaded guilty to contravening Covid-19 regulations when they housed two British nationals at the establishment during last year's hard lockdown.

In May last year the British duo, James Hackett and Erkan Bali, pleaded guilty to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and contravening the Immigration Act when they illegally entered SA on April 11, disregarding Covid-19 regulations and directions in terms of the management of foreign nationals entering the country.

"Hackett and Bali arrived in South Africa in February 2020 and left together for Swaziland on March 18 2020. Then on April 11 2020 they went to the Golela port of entry in an attempt to re-enter South Africa. Even though they were denied entry, they drove straight through the port [and] ignored the border officials.

"They drove to the guesthouse where they were later arrested. They pleaded guilty in May 2020 and were handed hefty fines," said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara on Wednesday.