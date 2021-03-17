WATCH | Julius Malema urges Zulu royal family to unite and maintain relevance

EFF leader Julius Malema preached unity and continuation of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's legacy during his visit to the royal palace on Tuesday.

Malema was accompanied by EFF members including Floyd Shivambu to convey their condolences after the king's passing last week.

Addressing the media from outside the royal palace, Malema said the king's successor must maintain the relevance of the Zulu monarchy, as was done by the late monarch. He said disunity had rendered other monarchies irrelevant.

“We have lost a king. He was a king of all of us because of the way he carried himself. Many monarchs are no longer respected, many monarchs are not taken seriously because of simple issues of unity.

“The death of the king should not serve as a source of divisions, if anything, it must be something that unites them,” he said.