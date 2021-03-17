South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Mthokozisi Ntumba

17 March 2021 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE

The memorial service for slain town planner Mthokozisi Ntumba is expected to be held on Wednesday.

Ntumba was a passer-by who was caught in the crossfire during violent clashes between Wits university students and police last week. He was shot with rubber bullets allegedly fired by police during the protests.

His death has been met with outrage across SA, with many calling for the police force to account and get better training when handling demonstrations. 

