Widow arrested more than a decade after ‘fraudulent’ R514,000 RAF claim

A woman who successfully claimed R514,000 on behalf of her stepchildren from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after the death of her husband nearly 14 years ago has appeared in court on a fraud charge.

Nyameka Katshwa, 48, was arrested on Tuesday in the Eastern Cape and appeared in court on the same day.

“It is alleged that on July 14 2007 Nyameka Katshwa made a fraudulent claim against the Road Accident Fund after her husband died due to motor vehicle accident,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

“She made the claims on behalf of her stepchildren [the deceased’s minor children] who were not under her guardianship as they were staying with other relatives.”

The claim was successful and the RAF paid her R514,000.

“It is further reported she never used the money for her stepchildren’s needs but rather for her personal use,” said Mgolodela.

Katshwa was released from custody on warning and the case was remanded to April 13 2021.

