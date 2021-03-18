13-year-old author and activist Stacey Fru among 100 most influential young South Africans

Stacey Fru, a multiple award-winning 13-year-old author and activist, is the youngest person on a list of the 100 most influential young South Africans, released on Wednesday.

The list was put together by PR firm Avance Media.

The company said the 2020 list, which is focused on revealing the most hardworking youth, featured individuals who stood tall in their businesses and careers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The list ranks individuals from diverse industries and sectors including activists, speakers, entrepreneurs, musicians, media personalities and politicians.

Fru wrote her first book at the age of seven without telling her parents about her ambitions. In January last year she won a Global Child Prodigy Award in New Delhi, India, for her writing skills.

Fru has written books including Smelly Cats, Bob and the Snake, Smelly Cats on Vacation, Where’s Tammy and Tim’s Answer.

Among those in the musical field listed in the rankings are Ami Faku, Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small, Riky Rick, Nomcebo Zikode, Nasty C, Makhadzi, DJ Maphorisa, Prince Kaybee and Master KG.

Sports personalities in the rankings include double Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, football players Itumeleng Khune and Percy Tau, and rugby players Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Lukhanyo Ama.

Media personalities include Trevor Noah, Pearl Thusi, Lasizwe Dambuza and Boity Thulo.

Politicians on the list include MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Naledi Chirwa, Mbali Ntuli and Vuyani Pambo.

Businesspeople on the list include founder of Bathu shoe brand Theo Baloyi, MD of digital publishing company Nine80 Digital Media Bruce Dube, and Zizipho Ntobongwana, founder of Sheba Feminine, an organic pads and tampons brand.

This year’s ranking features a record of 56 females, 43 males and a music group called Blaq Diamond.

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the annual ranking of influential young South Africans continued to serve as an avenue for inspiration to all young individuals as they pursue excellence in their various endeavours.

