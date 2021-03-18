Blackouts and extended load-shedding: how Eskom showed us flames this week

South Africans have endured a week of power cuts as Eskom struggles with a constrained power system.

Since implementing stage 2 last Wednesday, which was initially expected to end on Friday last week, Eskom has announced four extensions of load-shedding.

On Wednesday evening, Eskom said it would suspend load-shedding for four hours between 10am and 2pm on Thursday to allow the nation to participate in the memorial service of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The rotational power outages will be reintroduced at 2pm.

Here's a rundown of how Eskom has showed us flames so far:

March 10: Load-shedding is back

The power utility implemented load-shedding last Wednesday and said it would suspend it on Friday. It said this was due to poor performance by the Duvha, Tutuka and Kusile power stations and delayed return to service of some units and breakdowns.

It said load-shedding would replenish the emergency generation reserves which had supplemented the energy supply.

March 12: The first extension

Constrained generation capacity and further breakdowns, said Eskom, meant load-shedding would be extended until last Sunday.

“Breakdowns at the Kriel, Medupi and Kendal power stations resulted in generation units being taken offline for various faults. Emerging risks at various other power stations have also contributed to the constraints,” said Eskom.