Celebrations at King Goodwill Zwelithini's palace spark debate

A gathering ahead of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's burial has sparked a debate on social media, with many criticising the flouting of Covid-19 regulations.

On Wednesday, a large number of warriors and maidens came together to celebrate the king's life in the streets around KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Scores of mourners made their way to the palace to pay their respects to the royal family.

While some were seen wearing face masks, many were not and there was no social distancing.

Under level 1 lockdown, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory and the failure to do so results in an offence.

Night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are not permitted. The maximum number of people allowed at any gathering is 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors.