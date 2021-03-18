Celebrations at King Goodwill Zwelithini's palace spark debate
A gathering ahead of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's burial has sparked a debate on social media, with many criticising the flouting of Covid-19 regulations.
On Wednesday, a large number of warriors and maidens came together to celebrate the king's life in the streets around KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.
Scores of mourners made their way to the palace to pay their respects to the royal family.
While some were seen wearing face masks, many were not and there was no social distancing.
Under level 1 lockdown, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory and the failure to do so results in an offence.
Night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are not permitted. The maximum number of people allowed at any gathering is 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors.
Speaking on eNCA, health minister Zweli Mkhize said everyone “tried their best” to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.
“Everyone here, from the royal house to the government, everyone is trying their best to manage the situation,” Mkhize said.
“The most difficult part was the fact [that the ceremony] was not an organised event where people are invited. People just rocked up at the royal palace,” he added.
However, on social media, many users criticised the flouting of lockdown regulations
Coming to the government's defence, transport minister Fikile Mbalula described it as a “difficult” situation.
“The king is the king, people are bound to react differently. We've lost ministers — none can be compared to the king's departure. We will not get it 100% under control, it's a difficult situation,” Mbalula tweeted.
He said trying to disperse the gathering would have caused chaos.
“Let's just accept it won't be forever like this. By Friday all things will be in order,” said Mbalula.
Here is a snapshot of what people had to say about the situation:
#Remembering king Zwelithini— David Selemogo (@MrDee_deza) March 17, 2021
All Covid-19 regulations not observed
No social distance
No mask
Number exceeding regulated number for gathering
To whom does the rules apply?
We understand how important King Zwelithini was to the Zulu nation, their love for him and their grievance, but the parade of the Amabutho & Maidens across the streets of Nongoma is a super spreader event. Lockdown regulations are flouted here.#RIPKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/TuOOwDw50r— The President’s Son (@RealMagMoh) March 17, 2021
@Powerfm987 @Radio702-King Goodwill Zwelithini is so special that Covid-19 regulations are completely ignored. No social distancing.. No musks.. Thousands of people in Nongoma #onpoint— Pheaha Makhura (@djzivado) March 17, 2021
To his people not the Republic and its laws .. pic.twitter.com/X3l8tOggpv— 🇿🇦LIBERTÉ🇿🇦. (@divine_seakamel) March 17, 2021
It wouldn't be easy to get it under control, it would create chaos and maybe a war.— eMgazini (@mgazi_simphiwe) March 17, 2021
Wait what? The king is the king? So his kingliness slows the rate of infection or maybe makes people immune to the virus?— Kanyi Zondo. (@KanyiZondo) March 17, 2021
Couldn’t have said it any better! 👏🏾 our loved ones mean just as much to us as the king means to his people, equality is important!— Memme (@enhle_entle) March 17, 2021
