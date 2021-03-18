Community attacks police trying to arrest shoot-out suspect

Two police vehicles were damaged after being pelted with stones by community members in Ravensmead, Cape Town, when officers tried to detain a suspect after a shoot-out.

Ravensmead police crime prevention unit members responded to reports of a shooting incident in Begonia Street, Uitsig, at 2pm on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said while officers were conducting stop and search operations they approached a suspicious-looking man in the road.

The man allegedly produced a firearm and started shooting at the police, who returned fire and apprehended the suspect, recovering a 9mm Norinco firearm with its serial number filed off and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Van Wyk said while the officers arrested the suspect, the community pelted them with stones.

Two police vehicles were damaged but the officers managed to detain the 32-year-old suspect and take him to Ravensmead police station. No officers were injured.

“He will appear at Goodwood magistrate's court on Friday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition as well as an attack on police officials,” said Van Wyk.

Cape Town police had more success recovering guns on Wednesday in Mitchells Plain, but with less drama, when they arrested a 21-year-old for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Van Wyk said when the officers stopped a driver to search a vehicle they found a 9mm firearm with one round of ammunition. The serial number was filed off.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges relating to the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain magistrate's court once charged.”

TimesLIVE