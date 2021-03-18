IN QUOTES | 'Mthokozisi was a humble family man' - Tshwane employees bid emotional farewell to Ntumba
Mthokozisi Ntumba was described as a respectable family man and dedicated colleague by City of Tshwane employees during a memorial service on Wednesday.
Ntumba, 35, was a town planner and a recent master's graduate. He was married with four children. He was killed last Wednesday during a Wits student fees protest in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters.
Colleagues who shared fond memories of Ntumba expressed outrage at police conduct.
Four police officers appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. They face a charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice. The count of murder is listed as a schedule 5 offence.
Here are six quotes from Ntumba's colleagues:
It will take a while to forget - Nonto Memela
“We're enveloped with anger and heartbreak that in the alleged recklessness and brazenness of the police, Mtho lost his life. I think the visuals that we have seen on the media platforms, the memory of those visuals will take a long time to fade from our minds.”
Ntumba was a professional - Tshegofatso Tjebane
“Ntumba was an upright professional. He approached his work with integrity and always strived for excellence.”
We were caught off guard - Francois Swanepoel
“Mtho's passing caught us off guard. It was untimely and the circumstances too tragic to contemplate. We are angry, in shock and want justice to be served, though it will not bring him back.”
He was respectful - Tumelo Kgampe
“Mthokozisi respected everyone, regardless of their position. He treated us all with respect and he was humble. Under level 4 lockdown, I was surprised when he came to the office with his two children. The boys were playing with their bikes in the corridors and I saw that man was very special.”
He valued self-improvement - Takalani Mulidi
“He was focused. He had just received his master's degree. We talked about our goals and most of the things I picked up from him was he is very futuristic. He was focused on his plans.”
He was a dedicated employee - Nyikiwa Rikhotso
“The monthly project review meetings will never be the same without you Mtho. You have left a void. We will miss your knowledge, your skills, professionalism and expertise with regards to town planning issues affecting human settlement.”