IN QUOTES | 'Mthokozisi was a humble family man' - Tshwane employees bid emotional farewell to Ntumba

Mthokozisi Ntumba was described as a respectable family man and dedicated colleague by City of Tshwane employees during a memorial service on Wednesday.

Ntumba, 35, was a town planner and a recent master's graduate. He was married with four children. He was killed last Wednesday during a Wits student fees protest in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Colleagues who shared fond memories of Ntumba expressed outrage at police conduct.

Four police officers appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. They face a charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice. The count of murder is listed as a schedule 5 offence.