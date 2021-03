King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN cultural expert

“The burial at midnight is a symbol - the king is departing from the present life at midnight and he transcends to the new world at the break of a new day. He goes to the world of the after-life, he goes to the world of kings who were born from the reed.”

Zulu said the burial of Zulu kings had always been shrouded in secrecy.

“Sometimes not all members of the royal family will know where he is buried. There will be some people who will be guarding the grave site for some period, I believe.

“In terms of the burial, I'm taking this from what has been written by Prince Zeblon Zulu in his book. In it he says before King Mpande - the half brother of King Shaka - died, he told his chief confidante to hunt a lion, so that he would have a blanket. So we know from that, that kings when they die are usually wrapped in a lion's skin.”

Zulu said the skin of a male ox could also be used to shroud a Zulu monarch.

“These animals signify strength and power. Lions also signify royalty.

“A king will also go with seed - maize and corn seed. Those symbolise that when he is in the other world, he should give plenty to this world so that his children don't starve.

“I think there would also be African beer and a clay pot. The king sits, he does not sleep. They would have dressed him in the skins.

“He faces the east. It's symbolic because this is where the sun rises and it will be a new day for him.”

TimesLIVE