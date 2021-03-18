King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN cultural expert

King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been laid to rest in a seated position, adorned in animal skins, with maize seeds and traditional beer among other items placed before him.

This is according to University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Prof Nogwaja Zulu, who on Thursday unpacked the rituals usually practised for a Zulu monarch's burial.

King Zwelithini was “planted” on Wednesday night in a private ceremony at an unknown location in KwaKhethomthandayo, Nongoma.

Zulu explained why King Zwelithini's burial was referred to as a planting.

“It is believed that kings were born out of a reed - a tall, slender-leaved plant of the grass family, which grows in water or on marshy ground” he said.

“It is believed that the first Zulu king was born out of the reed plant ... Being born that way, kings are believed not to die but to have bowed.