King Goodwill Zwelithini's burial site 'a top secret'

The privacy that surrounded parts of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s burial on Wednesday was normal protocol in how a king ought to be laid to rest as the leader of the Zulu nation.

This is according to cultural experts who spoke to the Sowetan yesterday as King Zwelithini was laid to rest.

The king’s regiments accompanied his body from the local mortuary to KwaKhethomthandayo, in Nongoma, where he was laid to rest.

For the full article, please visit SowetanLIVE.