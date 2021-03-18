South Africa

King Goodwill Zwelithini's burial site 'a top secret'

Ramaphosa set to deliver eulogy at memorial

18 March 2021 - 10:48
Eskom said on Wednesday that load-shedding would be suspended for four hours on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The monarch's body was taken to its final resting place in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The privacy that surrounded parts of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s burial on Wednesday was normal protocol in how a king ought to be laid to rest as the leader of the Zulu nation.

This is according to cultural experts who spoke to the Sowetan yesterday as King Zwelithini was laid to rest.

The king’s regiments accompanied his body from the local mortuary to KwaKhethomthandayo, in Nongoma, where he was laid to rest.

