'King Zwelithini was a unifier, conservationist, philanthropist and a leader of all seasons' — Buthelezi

For close to five decades, King Goodwill Zwelithini ensured that the Zulu monarchy was not only an institution for ceremonial occasions but was also of value to the country’s public service, social cohesion and economic imperatives, traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Thursday.

Speaking at King Zwelithini's memorial service at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, Buthelezi said the Zulu monarch positioned himself well to respond to pressing issues of the day and championed causes that were not widely recognised or fashionable, but had a lasting social value.

“In a province and country faced with a myriad of social challenges, Isilo always used his influence as king to personify a moral high ground. Until the very last days of his reign, he remained a quintessential statesman, culturist, philanthropist, a patriot and an internationalist — a leader of all seasons. Isilo has been credited for not only transcending history by reviving and promoting age-old cultural heritage but also building a traditional governance institution that is compatible with democratic age.

“Well-renowned for championing the war against HIV and Aids, especially among the youth, and also recognising them as the future of the nation, was a strong passion for the reigning king. Many government leaders all over the world have acknowledged his efforts as a king,” Buthelezi said.