South Africa

More than R20m spent to keep lights on for King Zwelithini's memorial

'To keep the lights on for the four hours, Eskom has had to supplement the supply by burning more diesel,' said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha

18 March 2021 - 20:29
The funeral procession of King Goodwill Zwelithini makes its way to his ancestral home and final resting place at KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The funeral procession of King Goodwill Zwelithini makes its way to his ancestral home and final resting place at KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

It cost R20.25m to stave off load-shedding for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service on Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told TimesLIVE that the power utility used nine open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) to keep the lights on — at a huge  financial cost.

“To keep the lights on for these four hours, Eskom has had to supplement the supply by burning more diesel than it would have had to.

“Between 9.45am and 2.15pm, to supplement supply Eskom ran five of its own OCGTs and four IPP [independent power producers] OCGTs. The average cost per OCGT is R500,000 an hour. Each OCGT produces 150MW of energy,” he said.

Based on these figures, it cost R2.25m per OCGT for the four-and-a-half hours. For nine OCGTs, this means R20.25m was spent.

This came after the power utility said on Wednesday night that load-shedding would be called off between 10am and 2pm on Thursday to allow the national to mourn King Zwelithini.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load-shedding will be implemented and continue as previously communicated,” Eskom said.

Mantshantsha said that Eskom operates 20 OCGTs and also relies on IPP OCGTs to supplement any shortages. He said these could be run as needed.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Dozens throng gates outside the royal palace during memorial service for King Zwelithini

Dozens of people thronged the gates outside the royal palace in Nongoma during the official memorial service for the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill ...
News
9 hours ago

King Goodwill Zwelithini's burial site 'a top secret'

The privacy that surrounded parts of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s burial on Wednesday was normal protocol in how a king ought to be laid to rest as the ...
News
10 hours ago

Only God knows who will succeed the Zulu king, says his sister

Princess Thembi Ndlovu, the sister of the late Zulu monarch, says only God knows who will succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini and that it is likely that ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  4. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  5. Department 'appalled' at video showing inmate and official having sex South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
X