Pfizer-BioNTec approved for emergency use in SA: here is what you need to know about the vaccine

As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTec.

According to Sahpra, this means that the sought-after vaccine has been approved for distribution but the approval is subject to monitoring the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.

“This approval is subject to conducting a post-section 21 authorisation efficacy and safety surveillance of comirnaty vaccine in SA (including efficacy against the SARS-CoV2 B. 1.351 lineage), said the authority.

Vaccine process

To date, the total number of vaccines administered is 157,286 out of the 500,000 health workers that were targeted when SA kick-started the vaccination campaign with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine last month.

According to health deputy minister Joe Phaahla, SA secured 20 million vaccines from Pfizer and additional supplies through the Covax facility and the African Union.

However, the vaccines were not due to arrive as soon as the government had hoped and this could likely see SA missing its mark to vaccine 1.5 million people by the end of the month.

Pfizer-BioNTech is an 'unapproved' vaccine

According to the food and drug administration (FDA), the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent Covid-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent Covid-19.

In February, the FDA authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to prevent the virus in people 16 years and older under an emergency use authorisation (EUA).

The vaccine is two doses given three weeks apart. One dose of the vaccine 54.2% to 84.5% effective in preventing the virus after four weeks.

“If you receive one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, you should receive a second dose of this same vaccine three weeks later to complete the vaccination series,” said the FDA.