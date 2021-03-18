Pilots mourn ex-SAAF colleagues killed in Swartkop air crash

The death of two highly experienced former SA Air Force fighter pilots in a light aircraft crash at Swartkop Air Force Base in Pretoria on Wednesday has left the country's close-knit aviation fraternity reeling.

Gen Des Barker and Col Rama Iyer were killed when their aircraft crashed and burst into flames while landing at the base.

The single-engine Patchen Explorer reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly on final approach when it crashed short of the runway.

“SA has lost one of its greatest pilots,” said SA Flyer magazine editor Guy Leitch in a tribute to Barker.

“He had an extraordinarily successful career in the SAAF. He was a pilot and leader of supreme capability. After flying Mirages, he became a test pilot flying extremely hazardous test missions, launching missiles at twice the speed of sound.”