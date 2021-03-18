Rasta braves 'threats' to pay tribute to late King Goodwill Zwelithini with two portraits

Controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje said he braved threats on his life to visit KwaZulu-Natal and pay tribute to the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini with his two portraits on Thursday.

The king died in a Durban hospital on Friday from a Covid-19 related illness.

Speaking to TimesLIVE outside the KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma, Rasta said that he started painting on Saturday and worked until he finished the two paintings on Tuesday.

“We learnt about King Goodwill Zwelithini when we were still in school so for me, the history is still on with the king. So it's very significant to me as an African.”

He said he had painted two portraits of the king because he wanted to present one to the royal family and to keep the second one to exhibit and possibly sell at a later stage.