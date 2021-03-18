SA AstraZeneca study was a downer, but pointed way ahead, says Madhi

SA hasn't yet administered a single Covid-19 vaccine outside clinical trials, but research carried out in the country has made a “compelling case” for the development of second-generation vaccines.

“The findings of our [Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine] study are truly a turning point in Covid-19 vaccine development — and a rude awakening,” said Prof Shabir Madhi, who led a trial with more than 2,000 participants.

“This one, small South African study has alerted the world to the fact that second-generation Covid-19 vaccines will be required to provide protection against inevitable and persistent SARS-CoV-2 variants,” said the head of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unit at Johannesburg's Wits university.

“If we had not conducted this trial in SA, the world would be none the wiser.”