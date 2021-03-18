'This is real life, not PornHub' — SA shocked at viral 'sex video' from KZN prison
A viral video showing an alleged sexual act between a female warden and an inmate has sent shock waves across the country. The recording hit social media on Wednesday and thrust the department of correctional services into the spotlight.
Correctional services expressed shock at the incident which happened at the Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
The spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Nxumalo, said action had been taken against the inmate and the officer had been suspended.
Nxumalo said there will be a broad internal investigation that will not only probe the two individuals caught in the video but will include other officials to establish whether the recent incident is an isolated case.
He confirmed the warden and inmate were aware of the recording.
“Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated. We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it,” Nxumalo said.
