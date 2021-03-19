100 pupils in isolation after teen failed to disclose positive Covid-19 test

About 100 pupils at a Pretoria school are being monitored after a schoolmate failed to declare he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gauteng education department confirmed that it was monitoring the situation after the pupils came in close contact with an undisclosed Covid-19 positive case.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the school, but had not yet received a response by Friday afternoon.

The department confirmed that a grade 11 pupil tested positive for Covid-19 but failed to declare his status.