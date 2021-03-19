South Africa

A final farewell for the Zulu king: From health turns to unifying the Zulu nation in mourning

19 March 2021 - 07:24
Among the delegation were members of the royal family, leaders and Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who all greeted the arrival of the coffin in a marquee outside the palace with 'Bayede! Bayede! Wena wendlovu'.
Among the delegation were members of the royal family, leaders and Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who all greeted the arrival of the coffin in a marquee outside the palace with 'Bayede! Bayede! Wena wendlovu'.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

South Africans said their final farewells to Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday during a memorial service broadcast from KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The king was buried in a midnight private funeral attended by a select number of male members of the royal family.

The king died last Friday from Covid-19-related complications.

Having been installed as the eighth monarch of the Zulus in December 1971, he ruled the kingdom for almost 50 years.

Here's a wrap of events leading to his passing:

February 7: King treated in ICU for diabetes

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, said the king had been taken to ICU where he was receiving treatment for diabetes. Buthelezi said the king had had “several unstable glucose readings”. 

February 11: Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the king good health 

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the king a speedy recovery during the delivery of his State of the Nation Address.

“I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal household and the Zulu nation at this time.”

Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini

Eskom said it would suspend load-shedding between 10am and 2pm on Thursday to allow SA to mourn the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
News
1 day ago

March 12: King Goodwill Zwelithini dies 

Buthelezi issued a statement announcing the passing of the king. He said his health had taken a turn for the worse while he was still hospitalised.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

On Tuesday Buthelezi told a media briefing the king would be buried on Wednesday night in line with his wishes.

March 12: Tributes, and politicians visit the royal palace 

Ramaphosa said he would remember King Zwelithini for his contribution to cultural identity, national unity, economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and the development of SA.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the Zulu monarch had played a critical role in raising awareness about HIV/Aids in the past.

Thousands flocked to social media to convey their condolences to the royal family.

Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema were some of the politicians who visited the royal palace to pay their respects. Zuma said the king was a unifier who welcomed everyone.

“He was a loving king,” said the former president.

WATCH | Julius Malema urges Zulu royal family to unite and maintain relevance

Malema said King Goodwill Zwelithini's successor must maintain the relevance of the Zulu monarchy, as was done by the late king.
News
1 day ago

18 March: Ramaphosa says South Africans must continue the king's legacy

Reading the king's eulogy during the memorial service on Thursday, Ramaphosa said: “Our nation has suffered a great loss. But let us pick up his spear and continue on our quest to build a better SA.”

The president described King Zwelithini as a defender of his people and the Zulu culture and traditions.

“His majesty had faith in his country and its future. He had the faith to believe that we as a people and as a nation would win the battle for development, progress and social justice,” he said.

READ MORE

Dozens throng gates outside the royal palace during memorial service for King Zwelithini

Dozens of people thronged the gates outside the royal palace in Nongoma during the official memorial service for the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill ...
News
20 hours ago

Rasta braves 'threats' to pay tribute to late King Goodwill Zwelithini with two portraits

Controversial artist Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje said he braved threats on his life to go to KwaZulu-Natal and pay tribute to the late Zulu monarch King ...
News
22 hours ago

Only God knows who will succeed the Zulu king, says his sister

Princess Thembi Ndlovu, the sister of the late Zulu monarch, says only God knows who will succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini and that it is likely that ...
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’ News
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding for 4 hours to let SA mourn King Zwelithini South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Prison warder faces disciplinary measures for having sex with ... South Africa
  4. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  5. IN PICS | King Goodwill Zwelithini takes his final journey News

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X