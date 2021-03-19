A final farewell for the Zulu king: From health turns to unifying the Zulu nation in mourning

South Africans said their final farewells to Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday during a memorial service broadcast from KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The king was buried in a midnight private funeral attended by a select number of male members of the royal family.

The king died last Friday from Covid-19-related complications.

Having been installed as the eighth monarch of the Zulus in December 1971, he ruled the kingdom for almost 50 years.

Here's a wrap of events leading to his passing:

February 7: King treated in ICU for diabetes

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, said the king had been taken to ICU where he was receiving treatment for diabetes. Buthelezi said the king had had “several unstable glucose readings”.

February 11: Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the king good health

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the king a speedy recovery during the delivery of his State of the Nation Address.

“I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal household and the Zulu nation at this time.”