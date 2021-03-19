Closure of Fugard Theatre points to systemic failures

What is the theatre’s legacy?

One of the most poignant lines ever spoken on the stages of the theatre was by Fugard himself. At its opening he said: “We are sitting on the laps of ghosts.”

It was a fairly eerie thought but it meant more than just sitting on the laps of the ghosts of the people who lived in District Six.

We were sitting on the laps of Barney Simon, Ramaloa Makhene, Doris Sihula, Matsemela Manaka, Mavis Taylor, Lucille Gillwald and all those deceased artists who had used their creative voices to fight apartheid and censorship through theatre, and whose spirit had come to rejoice in the birth of a new post-apartheid mainstream, independent, free-thinking theatre.

How much of this is Covid-19, and could this have been prevented?

Covid-19 restrictions severely impacted theatres and there were several initiatives launched at the commencement of the national lockdown to provide artists with immediate relief both financially and materially.

The growing crisis in the performing arts sector has been caused by the department of sport, arts and culture’s lack of vision and strategy and minimal understanding about the sector, and hence the artist relief fund offers little hope for the rebirth of an industry after the lockdown.

How does this point to bigger problems?

Since 1994, the government has failed at developing a well-structured arts and culture department. The sector has been endowed with one embarrassing arts minister after the next. Performing arts institutions have become agencies of “official art” that is often anti-intellectual.

The Market Theatre Foundation, once was a hub of free thinking and progressive political engagement, is a shadow of its former self. This is mainly because more than 90% of the subsidy it receives from the department is channelled into exorbitant salaries, operations and council (board) costs. There’s very little left for the creation of work by artists.

The Market Theatre’s lowest moment in its 44-year history was when its senior executives had to blow the whistle and invoke the Protective Disclosures Act against its governing council, appointed and defended by the arts minister.