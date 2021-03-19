Connie Ferguson's company fails in fight with Nivea over men's shower gel packaging

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday dismissed an appeal by Koni Multinational Brands against a court order that its Connie men's shower gel was similar to the Nivea equivalent.

Koni is a recent supplier of body care products and was established in 2012 by actor, presenter and model Connie Ferguson and Joseph Nchabeleng.

The high court in 2019 interdicted Koni Multinational Brands from competing unlawfully with Nivea by passing off Connie's men shower gel products as being those of Nivea.

The SCA said the Pretoria high court's conclusion that the Connie shower gel was created from aspects of the “get-up” of the Nivea men shower over time, calculated to pass it off as belonging to a range of products belonging to Nivea, cannot be faulted.

The “get-up” of a product denotes the form in which the brand owner presents its product to the market.